Mumbai: Ex-Boyfriend, Friend Stabbed Over Relationship Dispute; Three Arrested in Santacruz

A violent clash stemming from a love affair dispute left two men seriously injured after they were attacked with sharp weapons in Santacruz late Tuesday night. Police said the assault was carried out by a woman’s current boyfriend along with two of his associates, allegedly targeting her former partner.

The victims have been identified as Sachin Verma and his friend Suraj kumar Brijsham Dwivedi. Both sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital, Bandra.

According to Santacruz Police, the main accused Ammar Azeem Syed, along with Abdullah Tabrez Qureshi and Tohid Wali Khan, has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and other related offences.

The incident occurred around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, on the road leading to Link Road in Santacruz. Surajkumar works as a crew manager in the Merchant Navy and lives with his family at Gazdhar Bandh, Santacruz, while Sachin, his friend, also resides in the same area.

Police said Sachin previously had a relationship with a young woman who is now involved with Ammar. The two men had ongoing disputes over the matter. On Tuesday night, when Sachin and Surajkumar were walking towards Link Road, Ammar arrived there with two friends.

Following a heated argument, Ammar allegedly threatened Sachin and, along with his accomplices, attacked him with sharp weapons. Sachin sustained serious injuries to his chest and abdomen, while Surajkumar suffered a deep wound on his leg. The trio fled the spot immediately after the assault.

Local residents rushed the injured men to Bhabha Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Upon being informed, the Santacruz Police reached the scene and began an investigation.

Based on Surajkumar’s statement, police registered an FIR under charges of attempt to murder. All three accused — Ammar Syed, Abdullah Qureshi, and Tohid Khan — were later apprehended. Police confirmed that the attack was motivated by an ongoing love triangle dispute.