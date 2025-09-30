Mumbai: Ex-CISF Constable Cheats Job Seekers of Rs 2.88 Crore by Promising Govt Jobs

A major job fraud case has come to light in Andheri, Mumbai, where an ex-CISF constable allegedly duped several people on the pretext of securing government jobs. The main accused has been identified as Nilesh Kashiram Rathod, who was dismissed from service.

According to police, Rathod allegedly collected ₹2.88 crore from multiple victims by promising them recruitment in various government departments.

The case came to light after Santosh Khurpude (55), a resident of Navi Mumbai, lodged a complaint at Sahar Police Station. Khurpude alleged that between February 2023 and 11 September 2024, the accused lured his niece, Varsha Khurpude, along with other youngsters from their village, with promises of government jobs.

To strengthen his claims, Rathod allegedly provided victims with fake appointment letters and forged documents after taking money through bank transfers and cash. When no jobs materialised, the victims realised they had been cheated.

Based on the complaint, Sahar Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338 and 340(2).

Senior officers later transferred the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

Officials revealed that complaints against Rathod had been submitted at several police stations across Mumbai earlier, but FIRs were not registered at the time. Later, when multiple victims approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, a formal case was lodged at Sahar Police Station and handed over to the EOW.

Police said Rathod is currently absconding, and multiple teams from the EOW are tracking his whereabouts.