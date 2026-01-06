Mumbai: Ex-Employee Accused of Maligning Media Company Through Cyber Fraud, Investigation Underway

A sensational case of alleged cyber fraud and retaliation has come to light involving a Mumbai-based media company, Vygr Media Pvt. Ltd. The company’s director, Sonam Sameer Bhagat, has lodged a serious complaint against a former employee, accusing him of hacking the company’s digital assets and sending objectionable content to clients in an attempt to damage the firm’s reputation.

According to the complaint, the accused has been identified as Iman Jameel Turak (35), a resident of Nagpur, who was previously employed with Vygr Media Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Powai, Mumbai, as a Lead Generation Specialist. The company stated that Turak was served a termination notice on September 30, 2025, due to unsatisfactory performance. Police suspect that the accused nursed a grudge following his dismissal and allegedly conspired to malign the company.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 23, 2025. At around 2.30 pm, objectionable photographs and content suddenly appeared on the company’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, as well as on its website. Alarmed by the developments, the company initiated an internal probe.

The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly gained unauthorised access to the company’s master email ID, vygrmedia@gmail.com. Using this access, he is accused of misusing the company’s official business email accounts to send objectionable emails to clients. Technical analysis further indicated that all the suspicious logins were traced back to the accused’s desktop system located in Nagpur.

The company director has submitted technical evidence, including screenshots of login details and other digital records, to the police. Legal proceedings are currently underway to register a case against the accused under relevant sections related to cybercrime, data theft and defamation of the company.

In the wake of the incident, Vygr Media Pvt. Ltd. has strengthened its digital security measures by changing all system passwords and implementing multi-factor authentication to prevent any future breaches. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.