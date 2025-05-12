Mumbai: Export Firm’s Assistant Manager Allegedly Embezzles Rs 69 Lakh in Commission Fraud

A case of embezzlement involving nearly Rs 69 lakh meant for international business expansion has come to light in the Kalachowki area of Mumbai. The Kalachowki police have registered a case against an assistant export manager of a private export firm for allegedly submitting fake documents and duping the company of the said amount.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Rathod. According to police investigations, Rathod allegedly manipulated the system by transferring commission payments to four fake agents’ bank accounts, thereby defrauding the company of Rs 69 lakh.

Gaurav Solanki, a resident of Koproli village in Panvel, Raigad, has been working with Patodia Overseas Export Company in Kalachowki as an accounts assistant for the past six years. He was responsible for managing the company’s financial transactions. About three years ago, Vinod Rathod joined the same company as an Assistant Manager in the export department. Given his prior experience, he was entrusted with coordinating with overseas buyers and vendors and securing export orders that would benefit the company through commissions.

During his tenure, Rathod introduced one Pravin Sawarkar, claiming that he worked in a textile company in Vietnam and had strong connections with foreign textile agencies. Rathod convinced the management that Sawarkar could help secure large export orders for the company in exchange for a fixed commission.

Acting on this, the company transferred some funds into Sawarkar’s bank account. In a similar manner, Rathod ensured that commission payments were transferred to the accounts of three other alleged agents — Lalsaheb Yadav, Dhananjay Singh, and Roli Lalsaheb Yadav.

Between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, a total of Rs 69,83,513 was transferred to these four accounts. However, the company failed to receive the promised export orders. When questioned, Rathod began avoiding Solanki, raising suspicions about his activities. The company’s management then pressed him to fulfill the promised deals, but in June 2023, Rathod abruptly quit the job and became untraceable. He stopped answering calls and later blocked his mobile number altogether.

Following this, the company launched an internal investigation which revealed that all documents submitted by Rathod — including bills of lading, shipment details, and supplier communications — were fake. Further, it was found that the amounts transferred to the agents' accounts were later redirected to Rathod’s own bank account.

Based on these findings, Gaurav Solanki lodged a formal complaint with Kalachowki Police on behalf of the company. After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against Rathod under charges of fraud and forgery involving fake documents and criminal breach of trust.

Rathod, originally from Dahana village in Mantha, Jalna, was residing in Thakur Village, Kandivali, until recently. However, he fled his residence just before the case was officially registered.