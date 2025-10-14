Mumbai Extortion Case: Police Custody of Gangster DK Rao, Builder Nimit Bhuta Extended Till October 17

The Esplanade Court has extended the police custody of notorious Mumbai gangster Ravi Mallesh Borra alias DK Rao, builder Nimit Bhuta, and their associate Anil Paterao till October 17. The case pertains to an alleged extortion and financial dispute, which is now under probe by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC). Investigators are also probing whether any close aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan was involved in the matter.

During the court hearing, police informed that chat screenshots between the accused have been recovered, revealing details of a ₹6 crore transaction. In one of the messages, Bhuta reportedly wrote:

“I have given ₹6 crore to Khalil. Whether he passed it on or not, I don’t know. If you need to talk, speak to DK Bhai. I’ve cleared the account through Khalil. Now I’m blocking your number contact before time and it’s zero.”

According to the police, Bhuta had also handed over a handwritten slip (a financial note) to the complainant and witnesses, mentioning the money details. The original note is believed to still be in the accused’s possession, and recovering it is considered crucial for the investigation. This was cited as one of the reasons for seeking extended custody.

Sources in the Crime Branch revealed that the case is linked to a redevelopment project near Rajawadi Signal in Ghatkopar. Several investors had reportedly invested huge sums in the project, which has remained stalled for years. When the investors demanded their money back, a meeting was held on August 27, 2023, at Maharana Hotel in Chembur, attended by Bhuta, his associate Thambi Ganesh, and DK Rao.

During that meeting, Rao allegedly told the investors to accept only the principal amount and not demand interest, granting the builder an eight-month deadline to repay. However, even after the deadline passed, the money was not returned. When investors pressed for repayment again, DK Rao allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

Police sources said DK Rao, once a trusted lieutenant of Chhota Rajan, was acting as a recovery agent for the builder in this case.