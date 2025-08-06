Mumbai: Fake Call Centre Busted in Goregaon for Duping Over 200 Indians in Forex Trading Scam; Two Arrested

The Goregaon Police have unearthed a fake call centre racket that allegedly duped over 200 Indian citizens by luring them with promises of high returns through forex trading investments. Acting on specific intelligence, police raided a bogus call centre in Goregaon and arrested two individuals—Sunil Laxman Gar and Ashishkumar Lalmanram Jaiswar.

Both accused have been remanded to police custody by the Borivali court. Meanwhile, the main accused, Rohit Kadam, who is believed to be the owner of the call centre, and an employee named Anil Gar, are currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace them and others involved in the scam. Preliminary investigations suggest that the gang has cheated victims of crores of rupees over the past two years under the guise of forex trading investments.

Despite multiple crackdowns in recent years on call centres involved in defrauding both Indian and foreign nationals, some centres continued illegal operations. Senior officials had issued directives to identify and take stringent action against such fraudulent establishments.

During the ongoing surveillance operation, police received a tip-off about a suspicious call centre operating out of Asmi Complex, R-5, Ram Mandir Road, Goregaon. The centre was allegedly being used to cheat people across India by offering fake forex investment opportunities.

Following the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and detained Sunil Gar and Ashish kumar Jaiswar. When questioned, the duo failed to produce essential documents such as licenses from the Ministry of IT, telecommunications permits, Gumastha license, company registration papers, client/vendor lists, outsourcing licenses, network agreements, etc.—except for a rental agreement.

Further probe revealed that the premises belonged to one Dharmesh Ramji Parmar, while the call centre was operated by Rohit Kadam. During the raid, police found employees using WhatsApp and AnyDesk applications to lure customers with fraudulent forex trading schemes. To gain the victims’ trust, the accused had created a fake web portal, through which they persuaded people to invest money, only to siphon off the funds later.

Police have seized several items from the spot including mobile phones, computers, hard disks, fake Aadhaar cards, debit cards from private banks, and scripts used to communicate with victims. Forensic analysis of the computers and hard drives revealed data of over 200 victims who were systematically targeted over the past two years.

The arrested duo—Sunil Gar and Ashish kumar Jaiswar—are now in police custody, while efforts are on to apprehend the absconding mastermind Rohit Kadam and his associates.