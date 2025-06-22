Mumbai: Fake Toner and Cartridge Racket Busted in Mumbai, Goods Worth Over ₹25 Lakh Seized

In a major operation, Mumbai Police has busted a racket involving the sale of counterfeit HP, Canon, and Samsung toner and ink cartridges. The raid was conducted in collaboration with EIPR (India) Private Limited following a formal complaint by the company’s director, Gulfraz Abdul Karim Makani. Fake products worth over ₹25 lakh were seized from a warehouse located in Ballard Pier.

According to officials, the warehouse is situated at Office No. 08, First Floor, Shipping House Building, Kumtha Street, Ballard Pier, Mumbai. It was allegedly being used to store a large quantity of counterfeit refill toners, packed toners, fake MRP stickers, toner stickers, holograms, and other raw materials. These items were reportedly being sold to unsuspecting customers as genuine products.

Makani, who has been associated with EIPR (India) Pvt. Ltd. for the last 17 years, is authorised by companies like HP, Epson, and Canon to take legal action against counterfeiters. He is also specially trained to identify fake versions of their products.

Following a written directive from DCP Dr Pravin Munde, a police team led by PSI Suraj Devre was formed. The team included police personnel Chavan, Ghag, and More. Alongside them were company representatives Gulfraz Makani, Ruchil Bhagat, Mangal Pandey, and two independent witnesses. The team was briefed on the differences between original and counterfeit products before the operation.

The raid was carried out late on the night of June 20. When the team reached the warehouse around 11:55 PM, they found the door open and a man identified as 33-year-old Jaysukh Hari Rawadiya inside. During questioning, Rawadiya confessed that he had been operating the counterfeit business from the premises for the past year. He was unable to provide any licence or purchase documents for the goods.

Upon inspection, company officials confirmed that the items stored were indeed counterfeit and of inferior quality. The police sealed and seized all the recovered items, which are estimated to be worth ₹25.09 lakh. One sample of each product type was separately sealed for forensic examination and future court proceedings. The remaining goods were packed in boxes, sealed, and labelled with signatures of the witnesses, police officials, and the accused.

Rawadiya was taken to the police station along with the seized stock. On behalf of EIPR (India) Pvt. Ltd., Gulfraz Makani registered a complaint against him under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957. He has been accused of profiting by storing and selling counterfeit toner products of HP, Canon, and Samsung, thereby violating their intellectual property rights.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation and legal action are underway.