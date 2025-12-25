Mumbai: Fake YONO App Link Used to Cheat 68-Year-Old Woman of ₹10 Lakh in Vile Parle

An unknown woman allegedly cheated a 68-year-old retired nurse of nearly ₹10 lakh by sending her a fake YONO app link and gaining access to her mobile phone. The incident came to light in the Vile Parle area, following which the Sahar Police registered a case of cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused, identified as Ranikumari.

The complainant, a resident of Vile Parle, lives with her husband and is a retired nurse from JJ Hospital. She wanted to update details related to her bank account and had searched online for information about the YONO app. On December 12, she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Ranikumari and claimed to be an employee of the State Bank of India. The caller offered to help her download the YONO app and sent her a link for the same.

After opening the link, the senior citizen was asked to upload her personal details. During this process, the two were in contact through two WhatsApp calls and six regular phone calls, with the total conversation lasting nearly two hours and 51 minutes. Acting on the instructions given by the caller, the woman uploaded the required information through the link.

Subsequently, on December 21 and December 22, 2025, the complainant received multiple OTPs from her bank. Using these OTPs, around ₹10 lakh was transferred online from her bank account. She was shocked when she received messages from the bank confirming that the amount had been debited.

The victim stated that she had not shared any OTPs with anyone. Realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Sahar Police and lodged a complaint against the woman posing as a bank employee. After verifying the complaint, the police registered an offence under sections related to cheating and the IT Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had impersonated a bank employee and sent a fake YONO app link to the complainant. By getting access to her personal and banking information and allegedly hacking her mobile phone, the accused transferred the money to different bank accounts. Police are currently tracing the bank accounts to which the money was transferred and collecting details of the account holders as part of the ongoing investigation.