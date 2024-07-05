Mumbai: Fans Injured, Face Breathing Issues During Team India's Victory Parade, Hospitalized (Watch Video)

Several fans were injured, and others experienced breathing difficulties during a chaotic victory parade held to welcome the Indian cricket team. The incident, which occurred Thursday evening, resulted in 10 people being taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. Two individuals were admitted, with one suffering a fracture and the other experiencing breathing issues, according to Mumbai police.

Maharashtra | Condition of several fans who had gathered to welcome the Indian cricket team deteriorated- some got injured and some had trouble breathing. 10 people were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. Out of the two people who have been admitted, one has… — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive, attracting a massive crowd of enthusiastic supporters. As the evening progressed, the situation worsened due to overcrowding and a lack of proper management.

Eyewitness Ravi Solanki shared his experience with ANI, stating, "I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., which did not happen. The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganized. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8:15 and 8:45 p.m."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: "...The crowd started increasing and there was no protection from the police. Nothing was streamlined. As the team arrived people started shouting and those standing ahead of me fell...," says Ravi Solanki, a cricket fan present at Marine Drive during the… https://t.co/ZDWk0LZ8Ngpic.twitter.com/7Ynl1fdQz9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

VIDEO | Visuals show overcrowding at Mumbai's Marine Drive during Team India's victory parade.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/SMdoV8hL8B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024

Despite the chaos, fans turned up in large numbers, dancing and celebrating India's T20 World Cup victory. Throughout the parade, players lifted the trophy high and appreciated the fans' support. Some fans even climbed trees to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

#WATCH | Celebrations galore atop the Team India bus as the team conducts its victory parade en route Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/NhwrVlvaSg — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque for ₹125 crore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian team was felicitated at Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the victory parade, which started at Marine Drive.