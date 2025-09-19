Mumbai: Fans Queue Overnight at BKC Apple Store to Buy iPhone 17

Hundreds of Apple fans rushed to the flagship Apple Store at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Friday, September 19, to be among the first to buy the newly launched iPhone 17 series. Long queues formed well before the store opened, with many customers waiting since the early hours of the morning. Some enthusiasts even arrived before sunrise to secure their spot in line. Excitement was high as shoppers patiently waited to purchase the latest devices. One of the earliest buyers said he had been in line since 3 am, eagerly anticipating the phone for six months.

In New Delhi, the launch attracted similar excitement as customers thronged Apple’s Saket outlet. Long queues stretched outside the store by early morning, with people waiting through the night for the new release. A customer named Irfan shared his excitement about purchasing the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max, saying he had been waiting since 8 pm the previous night. He highlighted improvements in the camera, battery, and overall design as reasons for the rush. The iPhone 17 series, launched globally earlier this month, is now officially available in India, priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900.

To encourage purchases, Apple’s partners and distributors have announced a host of promotional offers. Customers can benefit from cashback schemes, device exchange bonuses, and flexible EMI options. Ingram Micro, the company’s largest distributor in India, revealed that buyers of the iPhone 17 will receive an instant cashback of ₹6,000 along with a six-month no-cost EMI. The Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air models come with ₹4,000 cashback and similar EMI facilities. Additionally, customers trading in eligible devices can get up to ₹7,000 exchange bonus, with financing plans extending to 24 months.