Mumbai: Father and Brother-in-law Booked for Alleged Rape of Minor; One Arrested

Police have registered a case against the father and brother-in-law of a minor girl under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations of sexual assault. The brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with the case, while the father remains at large since the complaint was filed. Authorities are actively searching for the absconding accused.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl. According to the complaint, in April 2024, while the victim was asleep at home, her father allegedly sexually assaulted her after covering her mouth. He reportedly threatened to kill her mother if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The severity of the threat allegedly terrified the victim, preventing her from revealing the ordeal to anyone.

Subsequently, in March this year, when the victim was alone and asleep at home, her brother-in-law allegedly sexually assaulted her. Following this incident, the victim recently filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a case under rape and POCSO Act provisions.

Police have arrested the victim's sister's husband in the matter. The search for the absconding father continues.