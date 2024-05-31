Mumbai: Father Arrested for Raping, Impregnating His Minor Daughter

Police have arrested a man on charges of raping his minor daughter, who became pregnant as a result. The pregnancy brought the crime to light. The police have registered a case against the father under charges of rape and the POCSO Act.

According to police sources, the victim resides with her father and grandmother in a suburban area of Mumbai. She had been complaining of stomach pain and was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for a check-up. Upon examination, it was discovered that she was pregnant.

When questioned about the pregnancy, the girl revealed that her father had raped her. A police officer confirmed that the girl’s father has a criminal history, including cases of theft and rape.

The officer stated that the accused father was released from jail in November 2023 and had been raping the girl daily since then. Due to his criminal tendencies, his wife does not live with him. Only the minor girl and the mother of the accused reside in the house.