Mumbai: Father Arrested for Sexually Abusing His Two Minor Daughters in Kandivali

A shocking incident has come to light from Kandivali, where a 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his two minor daughters. The Samta Nagar Police have taken the accused into custody.

According to police officials, the two victims, aged 10 and 8, reside in the Kandivali area with their mother. The accused, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, would often assault his wife. Over the past six months, he allegedly began sexually assaulting his daughters when no one else was present at home. He also threatened to beat them if they revealed the abuse to anyone.

Out of fear, the girls initially remained silent. However, unable to bear the trauma any longer, they finally confided in their mother. Following this, the mother approached the Samta Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint.

As per the FIR, the incidents occurred between 1st November 2024 and 13th May 2025. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 65, 65(2), 126(2), 351(2), 74, and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The statements of the victims have been recorded, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.