Mumbai: Father Faces Negligence Charges Following Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

Mumbai Police have registered a legal case against a man from Grant Road for alleged negligence and failure to provide medical treatment, which led to the death of his three-year-old daughter. The action was taken following an inquiry conducted under an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The deceased child has been identified as Ameena Suhan Khan (3), who lived with her parents in Grant Road. The complaint in this case was lodged by Police Inspector Sagar Chandrakant Tilekar of the D.B. Marg Police Station.

According to the police, Ameena’s mother, Sumaiyya Suhan Khan alias Mulla, had gone to Ahmedabad for work on 7 January 2024, leaving her two daughters in the care of her husband, Suhan Khan alias Mulla (25).

The following day, on 8 January 2024, around noon, Suhan reportedly informed his wife via video call that their younger daughter Ameena had fallen from the stairs and suffered internal injuries. Despite his wife repeatedly urging him to take the child to a hospital, he failed to do so.

Two days later, on 10 January 2024, at around 7:30 am, Suhan again called his wife, saying that Ameena was lying unconscious in the bathroom. Once again, Sumaiyya pleaded with him to rush the child to a hospital, but he allegedly ignored her request.

Instead of seeking medical help, Suhan took the unconscious child and her elder sister to his father-in-law Alam Khan’s house in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, police said. However, rather than entering the house, he allegedly left both girls near the Koparkhairane lake and called his wife, asking her to inform her father about their location. After that, he fled from the spot.

Alam Khan later found the children and immediately took the unconscious Ameena to NMMC Hospital, Vashi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following the post-mortem and investigation, police concluded that Suhan Khan had deliberately failed to provide medical care to his injured daughter between 8 and 10 January 2024, leading to her death.

A case has been registered against him for causing death by negligence and failing to seek medical treatment. The investigation is currently underway.