Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Arrested Within 12 Hours for ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary at Bungalow in Aarey Colony

Mumbai Police cracked a high-profile burglary case within just 12 hours, arresting two habitual offenders—a father and his son—for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹47.65 lakh from a bungalow in Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Colony. The swift action was carried out by the Crime Detection Team of Aarey Police Station.

According to the police, the complainant, Gangarajam Butnuri (59), works as a supervisor at Bungalow, Mayurnagar, Royal Palms Estate, Goregaon (East). Between 11 p.m. on October 18 and 8 a.m. on October 19, unidentified persons allegedly broke the bungalow’s glass window to enter and decamped with gold ornaments, brass items, and valuables worth around ₹36.15 lakh.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team led by PSI Sachin Panchal reached the spot and examined 35 CCTV footage clips from nearby areas. The footage revealed two suspicious men, after which the team began a swift investigation. With the help of confidential informants, police managed to track down and arrest Niyamatulla Ayub Khan alias Julie (38) and his son Shahid Niyamatulla Khan (19) within 12 hours.

Police recovered the stolen property, including gold jewellery, pearl necklaces, bangles, brass idols, copper utensils, steel plates, and an old safe — together valued at ₹47.65 lakh.

The prompt and efficient operation by Aarey Police has earned widespread appreciation from senior officials and the local community.