Mumbai: Feeding Pigeons at Kabutarkhanas Can Cost Rs 500; 107 People Fined by BMC in First Half of July

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) penalised 107 individuals for feeding pigeons at various Kabutarkhanas in Mumbai in the first half of July 2025. The civic body collected a total of Rs 55,700 in fines between July 3 and 12 by penalising Rs 500 to more than 100 individuals. The highest fine was collected from the Dadar Kabutarkhana, where 16 violators paid Rs 7,700 in fines collectively, according to The Times of India.

Areas in Mumbai suburbs, including Goregaon and Bangur Nagar, collected Rs 3,000 in fines. This comes after the Maharashtra government ordered all Kabutarkhanas in the city to shut down on July 3. The decision was widely appreciated. According to a civic official, feeding animals and birds in non-designated areas attracts a penalty of Rs 500.

The civic body also seized 50 bags of grains containing 5kg each on July 4 and 6. The BMC officials also issued notice to the grain supplier in the area.