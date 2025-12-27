Mumbai: Female Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Malad

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a female doctor at a clinic in the Malvani area of Malad. The Malvani police have arrested the 44-year-old accused doctor and booked her under sections related to sexual assault, outraging modesty, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following her arrest, a special POCSO court in Dindoshi remanded the accused to police custody.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, triggering widespread outrage among local residents.

According to police, the victim is a 12-year-old school-going girl who lives with her family in the Malvani area. She had developed a painful blister on her lip and had visited the nearby clinic of the accused doctor for treatment at around 10.30 am on Wednesday. During the examination, the doctor allegedly asked the minor to lie down on the bed and then made inappropriate physical contact, attempting to outrage her modesty and sexually assault her.

Terrified by the incident, the girl immediately left the clinic and returned home, where she narrated the ordeal to her parents. Shocked by the disclosure, the family approached the Malvani police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the minor’s statement, the police registered a case against the doctor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before the special POCSO court in Dindoshi on Thursday, which granted police custody.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.