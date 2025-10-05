Mumbai: Ferry Stuck Mid-Sea Near Marambalpada Jetty After Hydraulic Failure; Passengers Stranded for Over 1.5 Hours

What was meant to be a routine Sunday ferry ride turned into a harrowing experience for passengers when the Saphale–Virar Ro-Ro ferry got stranded near Marambalpada jetty due to a technical malfunction. The vessel, which left Jalsar around 3 pm, failed to dock even by 6:30 pm, leaving travellers stuck onboard for over an hour and a half. Preliminary reports suggest a hydraulic failure in the ferry’s ramp system prevented it from berthing safely. Frustrated passengers expressed concern over the delay and the lack of immediate assistance during the ordeal.

Several commuters voiced serious safety concerns following the incident, alleging that the ferry service frequently exceeds its passenger limit. “The ferry was overcrowded even today. It appears that proper safety protocols are being ignored,” one commuter posted online. Locals from nearby coastal areas also complained about poor regulatory enforcement and inadequate monitoring of the ferry service, which was originally launched to offer quicker and more convenient travel between Jalsar and Marambalpada. The recurring lapses, they said, highlight deeper issues in management and operational safety.

In the aftermath of the incident, passengers have urged authorities to initiate a detailed inquiry into the malfunction and review the overall safety measures of the Ro-Ro ferry operations. They demanded that the municipal administration and maritime safety officials take swift action to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The episode has reignited debate over the reliability and maintenance of coastal ferry services along the Vasai–Virar route. As of now, officials have not released an official statement regarding the cause of the technical fault or corrective steps being planned.