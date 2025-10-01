Mumbai: Film Crew Caught Using Fake Police Vehicle and Uniforms for Shoot Without Permission in Malad; 5 Booked

In a city like Mumbai, where surveillance cameras are present at almost every corner, some individuals continue to flout the law under the guise of content creation. A similar case came to light in Malad (West), where a team was caught using a Bolero designed to look like a police vehicle and wearing police uniforms for a shoot—without any official permission.

Following a complaint, Bangur Nagar Police registered a case against five individuals identified as Anjali Anuj Chhabra, Ritesh Kaul, Rishi Saxena, Ramesh, and Mudassir Sarwar Shaikh.

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of 29 September. Police officer Devendra Thorat, attached to Bangur Nagar Police Station, was returning home after his night duty along with colleague Prashant Borkut, when they spotted a suspicious white Bolero parked in front of a building. The vehicle bore the Maharashtra Police logo and the motto “Sadrakshanaya Khalnigrahanaya”, making it appear like an official police car.

On closer inspection, they found a man in police uniform standing on the bonnet while a cameraman filmed the scene from an Innova parked nearby. Suspecting foul play, the officers began questioning those present.

One woman identified herself as Anjali Chhabra, claiming to be a content creator working for a company named Rose Audio Visuals, owned by Ritesh Kaul. She admitted that they had no official permission for the shoot and said they were filming an “awareness video.”

Further questioning revealed the man in uniform was Rishikesh Saxena, the Innova driver was Ramesh, the cameraman was identified as Rehan, and the Bolero driver was Mudassir Sarwar Shaikh. The team was immediately taken to the police station for inquiry.

Police clarified that shooting in a public place without permission and misusing police uniforms or vehicles is a punishable offence. Treating the matter seriously, police registered a case against the audio-visual company, the content creator, and others involved.

Officials also confirmed that investigation is underway to determine whether the video was being made for a particular motive or agenda.