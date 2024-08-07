Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Builders for Failing to Rehouse Tenants After 15 Years

An FIR has been filed by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police against G.A. Builders Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of RNA Corporation Pvt. Ltd., for failing to rehouse tenants 15 years after promising new homes post-reconstruction. According to a police officer, the builder did not reconstruct the designated building but instead built towers on the adjacent vacant land and profited from selling those flats.

According to the EOW, the complainant, Sunil Balkrishna Chavan (45), stated in his complaint to the police that his home was in the Sneh Sadan building in the Subhash Nagar area of Chembur. In 2003, Mehul Parikh from G.A. Builders Pvt. Ltd. began negotiations with the society for the building's reconstruction, and in 2008, an agreement was made between Sneh Sadan and the builder. According to this agreement, Anil Kumar Agarwal (Chairman and Director, who died in 2014), Anubhav Anilkumar Agarwal, Gokul Anilkumar Agarwal, and Shrimant Saranga Anilkumar Agarwal were to oversee the building's reconstruction.

The agreement stated that 36 room owners of the building were to be given 330 square feet homes. The builder promised in the agreement that these residents would be given free homes and, in addition, would receive corpus funds, rent, and all amenities until the building's reconstruction was completed.

A police officer mentioned that the builder vacated the complainant's building and the adjacent buildings for reconstruction. Between 2008 and 2013, the builder constructed a saleable building named 'RNA Continental' on that land, creating a total of 208 flats, which were sold at high prices. The builder did not reconstruct the complainant's building and stopped paying rent to its residents in 2018.

When the building's residents realized that the builder would not provide them with the promised flats, they lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Chembur Police Station, and the case is now being investigated by the EOW.

A police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered against G.A. Builders Pvt. Ltd., Director Anil Agarwal (deceased), Director Anubhav Anilkumar Agarwal, Director Gokul Anilkumar Agarwal, and Director Shrimati Saranga Anilkumar Agarwal, and further investigation is ongoing.