Mumbai: FIR Filed Over Maharashtra Congress’ Social Media Post Allegedly Inciting Violence

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, September 29, against Maharashtra Congress on a complaint from the BJP over a social media post that was allegedly intended to “create unrest in the state and the country”.

The Marine Drive police station registered an FIR against an unidentified person for a post showing a BJP office in flames and warning of similar unrest across the country. The case has been registered under sections 192, 353(1) and 353(2) (provocation to cause riot and public mischief) of BNS based on a complaint lodged by Prakash Gade.

Maharashtra | FIR registered at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai against an unidentified person after a complaint by BJP Social Media Cell Coordinator against an X post by Maharashtra Congress’ official handle, allegedly inciting violence. FIR is registered under sections… — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

The complaint states that on September 28, the Maharashtra Congress X account tagged multiple Congress and BJP handles and wrote: “BJP should not ignore the plight of the people. Otherwise, just as the Gen Z in Leh set fire to a BJP office, a similar situation could arise across the country,” the post had said.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Arrest Fugitive Accused in Share Fraud Case After 21 Years.

The post also included an image showing protesters holding banners such as ‘Ladakh Protest’, ‘Uttarakhand Paper Leak Protest’, and ‘Bihar Vote Adhikari Yatra Public Protest’ outside the BJP headquarters at Nariman Point.