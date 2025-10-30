Mumbai: FIR Registered Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card of Former US President Donald Trump

The South Region Cyber Police Station in Mumbai has registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly creating a fake Aadhaar card.

According to the complaint, Pawar is accused of generating a forged Aadhaar card in the name of former US President Donald Trump using fabricated documents.

The case stems from a press conference where Rohit Pawar himself reportedly demonstrated how he had created a fake Aadhaar card using false credentials, citing it as an example to highlight loopholes in the system. However, authorities have termed the act of creating a fake identity document as a criminal and anti-national offence.

BJP functionary Dhananjay Wagaskar lodged a formal complaint, alleging that Pawar’s actions amounted to disturbing public peace and endangering social security.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 336(4), 337, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, against Rohit Pawar, the website developer, users, owners, and other persons involved.