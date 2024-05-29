Mumbai: FIR Registered Against Two for Snatching Excise Officer's Phone in Santacruz

The police have registered an FIR against two accused who snatched the mobile phone of an excise officer on duty while walking on the road. The complainant, Excise Inspector Avinash Gharat, was on bar-checking duty when two people on a bike snatched his mobile phone. The incident occurred in the Gajdhar Bandh area.

According to information from the Santacruz police, Inspector Gharat reported the incident to the authorities.

A police official stated that FIRs have been registered in the case, and investigations are underway with the assistance of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Inspector Gharat mentioned that while on duty at night, he was inspecting bars from Bandra West to Santacruz West. Near the Golden Bean Bar at Gajdhar Bandh in Santacruz, two individuals on a motorcycle suddenly approached and snatched the iPhone he was using. They then fled on the motorcycle.

In response, the Santacruz police have registered an FIR under Section 392 of the IPC and have initiated an investigation.