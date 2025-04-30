Mumbai: FIR Registered in Vakola Hit-and-Run Case That Killed Pedestrian After 8-Month Delay

Nearly eight months after the tragic death of a 56-year-old man in a hit-and-run incident near Vakola signal in Santacruz East, Mumbai Police has finally registered an FIR against an unidentified motorcyclist.

The incident took place on 27th July 2024, when Peter Thomas D’Souza was walking near the Hanuman Mandir along the Western Express Highway. He was reportedly hit from behind by a speeding motorcycle, and the rider fled the spot immediately after the collision.

Soon after the accident, a man named Rahul Anthony rushed D’Souza to V. N. Desai Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU following medical evaluation. At the time, the victim was not in a condition to give a statement, so a medical endorsement was taken from the doctors.

Initially, no relatives could be traced, but later, D’Souza’s niece, Shabana Sharif Khan alias Nyancy D’Souza, had him shifted to Nair Hospital for continued treatment. Despite efforts, Peter D’Souza succumbed to his injuries on 14th August 2024 at around 8:00 AM.

The family of the deceased reportedly refused to lodge a complaint against the unknown vehicle operator. Subsequently, based on the directions of senior officials, Police Constable Yogesh Bhagchand Nagre registered a complaint on behalf of the government at Vakola Police Station.

An FIR has been filed under sections related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in a bid to trace the accused motorcyclist.