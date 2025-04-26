Mumbai Fire Accident: Massive Fire Engulf in Andheri Ground Plus Eight Storey Building, One Dead, Six Hospitalised

A fire broke out at a residential building in Andheri on Saturday morning at 2:39 AM and was declared a Level-I fire at 3:13 AM. The Andheri building fire was confined to Room No. 104 on the first floor of the ground-plus-eight-Storey building. According to officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade One person died and six others were hospitalised.

As per the reports damaged electric wiring, installations, split and window AC units, wooden furniture, documents, mattresses, clothes, and other household items. Due to fire seven residents suffered from smoke inhalation and were rescued by fire brigade personnel. They were rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, Cooper Hospital, and Trauma Hospital for treatment.

Abhina Kartik Sanjanvalia (34) was declared dead on arrival at Kokilaben Hospital by doctors Siddharth and Akasha. Kartik Sanjanvalia (40) is in critical condition and under observation in Cooper Hospital's ICU. Aparna Gupta (41), Daya Gupta (21), Rihan Gupta (3), and Pradumna, a 10-day-old infant, are being treated in Kokilaben Hospital's ICU under the supervision of Dr. Siddharth.Polam Gupta (40) was treated for smoke inhalation at Trauma Hospital by Dr. Moin and discharged.