Mumbai: Fire at Narang House in Pali Hill Leads To Cylinder Blast; Watch Video

A level-1 fire broke out last night, Friday, May 10, at a bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, leading to a gas cylinder blast. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot to douse the fire after receiving the distress call from Narang House, which is situated on Zig Zag Road in Pali Hill in Bandra West.

The MFB started firefighting operations as soon as it arrived around 1 am on Friday. The first, second and third floors, which were engulfed in the blaze, were doused by the firefighters. A total of 50 feet to 100 feet area was gutted into the fire.

Cylinder Blast in Mumbai

A bungalow in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai suddenly caught fire after an explosion.

The initial investigation by the Mumbai Fire Department officials revealed that the blaze damaged ceilings, AC outdoor units, hardwood furniture, household items, LPG gas cylinders and electric wiring within the house. The firefighters doused the fire at around 5 am on the morning of Saturday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, short circuits and non-functional firefighting systems have become a deadly combination for fires in the city during the summer season, especially in high-rises in the recent past.

The majority of fires in Mumbai have been caused by short circuits, and casualties have been high as firefighting systems remain non-functional.