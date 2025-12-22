Mumbai Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Bhatia Hospital in Grant Road, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Bhatia Hospital in Grant Road on December 22. The fire broke out around 1:35 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Upon investigating, it was learned that the fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations in the CT-MRI unit of the Bhatia Hospital. Heavy smoke was emitting from the ground floor of the building. The blaze was doused by the fire brigade. Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST, ward staff, and 108 ambulance services, reached the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Two individuals were injured after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel in South Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 21. The incident was reported at around 4.30 pm at Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant on Boman Beharam Marg, located behind the Taj Hotel.

The blaze started in the kitchen situated in the basement of a five-storey building. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire by 4.56 pm. Sunil Singh (28) sustained five per cent burn injuries and later took discharge against medical advice, while Subrat Barai (35) suffered 15 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment at Saint George Hospital. Officials said Barai’s condition is stable, and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.