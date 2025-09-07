Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at 23-Storey Building in Dahisar; Firefighting Ops Underway

Mumbai Fire News: A major fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 23-storey residential building in New Jankalyan Society, Shanti Nagar, S.V. Road, Dahisar, on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 3:05 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed seven fire engines and support vehicles to the scene.

#BREAKING A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-story building at New Jankalyan Society, Shanti Nagar, S V Road, Dahisar, Mumbai, Maharashtra, at 3:05 PM. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed multiple units, including 7 fire engines and… pic.twitter.com/SlQth7tDEZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to other floors. There is no information yet on casualties or injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials on site are expected to provide updates as the situation develops.