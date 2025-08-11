Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Bhandup Garment Unit, Quickly Contained with No Injuries Reported

A fire erupted at a garment manufacturing unit on Duckline Road in Khindipada, Bhandup (West) on August 11, prompting an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The incident was reported at 1:38 PM, and firefighters rushed to the site. Officials confirmed that the blaze was restricted to a plastic material godown situated on the second floor of a three-storey building. At 1:50 PM, the MFB classified it as a Level 1 fire and began operations to contain it. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and quick action prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the premises.

A level-I fire broke out around 1:38 pm on Monday at a plastic material godown in a ground-plus-two storey building on Duckline Road, Khindipada, Bhandup West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, MSEB, and ward staff were mobilised. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at All Fit Garment, with emergency services deploying multiple teams to manage the situation efficiently. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze without significant property damage. Authorities have yet to determine the cause, and a formal inquiry has been initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Structural inspections will be conducted to verify compliance with fire safety regulations. The incident underscores the importance of prompt reporting and preparedness in averting large-scale disasters. Further updates are expected as officials complete their assessment and release findings from the ongoing investigation.