Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Food Store in Mahim, 3 Injured Hospitalised

A fire erupted after a significant cylinder blast in Makhdoom Food Store which is near Makhdum Shah Dargah, Cadel road area in Mumbai's Mahim west. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the report at 6:17 p.m. and arrived at the scene shortly. As per the initial reports the fire was confined to the store premises and the cause of fire is said to be due to the cylinder explosion. This explosion has left three individuals injured who are currently taking treatment in Sion Hospital.

After thorough efforts fire department was able to bring fire under control around 6:40 pm. The injured identified as Pravin Pujari, 34, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment. The other two victims, Mukesh Gupta, 34, and Shivmohan, 24, are stable but remain under medical care.

Following the report of fire, Fire Brigade's control room, a water tanker and two fire engines were deployed to the spot. Initial reports states that surrounding premises have not been majorly affected by the fire.