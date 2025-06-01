Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Footwear Shop in Mumbai’s Fort Area; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a footwear shop in Mumbai’s Fort area earlier today, prompting a swift response from fire and emergency services. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency personnel continue to monitor the situation closely, while officials ensure the safety of surrounding areas. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.