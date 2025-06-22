Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tower in Ghatkopar, Rescue Operations Underway

A major fire broke out in a building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The incident occurred at Orchid Tower, where a flat on the fourth floor of Building No. 6 caught fire. Upon receiving information about the blaze, four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Along with the fire brigade, police personnel, officials from the Public Works Department, Adani Electricity staff, local ward employees, and ambulances have also reached the location. So far, there have been no reports of casualties. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Efforts are being made to safely rescue the family residing in the flat.

The fire is reported to have originated on the fourth floor of Orchid Tower in Ghatkopar West. Firefighters and police are working hard to evacuate the family trapped inside the flat. It is still unclear who exactly lives in the flat, how many people were inside at the time, and the exact cause of the fire.

Due to the intensity of the fire, four fire engines have been deployed, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing. Massive flames could be seen bursting out of the flat's windows, indicating the severity of the fire. Police and fire brigade personnel are currently trying to bring the situation under control and rescue the occupants safely. Measures are also being taken to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The incident has triggered panic and fear among residents in the Orchid Tower vicinity.