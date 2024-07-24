Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 15-Storey High-Rise Building in Jogeshwari (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a 15-story high-rise building in Mumbai Jogeshwari on Wednesday, July 24. According to the information, the blaze erupted at the EE Height Tower in Jogeshwari West on SV Road. Fire bridges rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals.

In visuals shared on a social media site by an X user, black clouds of smoke engulf the whole structure of a building.

Fire in Jogeshwari

The fire erupted on Wednesday morning due to a spark in a meter box, spreading to 13, 14, and 15 floors of the building. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.