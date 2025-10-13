Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Flat at Goolrukh Building on Worli Sea Face

A fire broke out in a flat of the Goolrukh Building situated on the sea face in Worli, Mumbai, on Sunday night, October 12. All residents of the society were evacuated immediately after the smoke. After receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and doused the blaze successfully.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident. Hearing the news, Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited at the scene and spoke to residents. The blaze erupted at around 8 pm on Sunday at the building situated on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg near Worli Sea Face and was extinguished at around 10 pm.

The fire erupted in the sixth-floor flat of the 10-storey Goolrukh building and all residents were rushed out of their flats before firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, clothes, plywood, furniture, and other household items inside the flat. The blaze caused heavy smoke inside the building, forcing residents to evacuate their flats.