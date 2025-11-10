Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Cloth Shop On Chakala Street

A fire broke out at a cloth shop in South Mumbai on Monday morning, November 10. The shop is located on Chakala Street, opposite to Noori Tower in Memonwada. The blaze erupted at 1030 am and was confined to clothes and other materials in the shop.

After receiving the information, local police and fire brigade rush to the spot and douse the blaze. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

This was the second fire incident of the day in the metropolis. Earlier, a major blaze erupted at a corporate park in Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs. No injuries were reported in that incident.