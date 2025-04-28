Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at ED Office in Ballard Estate; Important Digital Records Remain Safe

A fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office located in Ballard Estate early Sunday morning, resulting in the destruction of some documents and furniture. However, all critical evidence and documents related to ongoing investigations have been preserved in digital format, the agency clarified in an official statement issued on Monday. The ED assured that the investigations and court proceedings in various cases would not be affected by the incident.

The blaze erupted around 2:25 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office-1. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade and police machinery were immediately alerted. Over 50 firefighters, along with several fire engines, rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after relentless efforts by around 3:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Following the incident, reports emerged suggesting that some documents related to important cases under the ED’s probe were damaged. These cases include investigations against certain political leaders in Maharashtra, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and inquiries into COVID-related scams.

Against this backdrop, the ED released an official statement on Monday providing detailed information about the damage. "According to preliminary assessment, some documents and furniture were damaged in the fire. However, all critical evidence and essential documents required for investigations have been safely stored in digital format and in the ED’s centralized internal document management system. Original documents relating to cases where chargesheets have been filed are available with the respective courts. Therefore, the investigation and legal processes will not face any hindrance," the statement said.

The ground and first floors of the Kaiser-I-Hind building, where other offices are located, remain fully operational. The documents kept on the fourth floor were destroyed due to the fire. In light of the damage, the affected office has been temporarily shifted to Janmabhoomi Chambers, from where operations have resumed. Furthermore, the ED mentioned that it has expedited the process of setting up an independent office on a plot of land allotted by the state government at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).