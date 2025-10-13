Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Gold Crest Business Park in Ghatkopar West

A fire broke out in a commercial building named Goldcrest Business Park in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai on Monday afternoon, October 13. As soon as the incident was reported, the Mumbai Fire Department and local police rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, as per reports several people suspected to be trapped inside the building.

The fire reportedly started on the ground floor of the multi-storey commercial complex in Ghatkopar West. The flames caught the upper floors after which thick smoke billowed from the structure. Fire department immediately began rescue operations, with several people managing to exit the building safely, while others were rescued by the fire brigade.

Visuals From the Spot

Fire At #Ghatkopar



Ghatkopar Ke Gold Crest Business Park Me Lagi Aag pic.twitter.com/VLUI83zi0b — Gallinews India (@gallinews) October 13, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Motor Spare Parts Shops in Kurla West; 10 Fire Engines Rush to Spot (Watch).

The fire department has deployed ladders and is evacuating individuals through the windows on various floors. Efforts to bring the fire under control are still underway. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.