By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 08:50 PM2024-05-06T20:50:28+5:302024-05-06T20:51:24+5:30

A fire that broke out Monday evening at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, West Mumbai, was contained quickly by ...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, No Casualties Reported

A fire that broke out Monday evening at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, West Mumbai, was contained quickly by firefighters and public building occupants, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade (MFB).

The fire, reported at 5:54 PM, was confined to electrical wiring, installations, and a panel board in an air handling unit (AHU) room on the sixth floor of the high-rise hospital building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose line from each of three fire engines after cutting off electrical supply to the area. Public building occupants also assisted by deploying a hose line from the building's riser system.

The fire was extinguished by 6:03 PM, with no reported injuries.

