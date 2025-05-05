Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Libbas Showroom On Pedder Road

A fire broke out at the Libbas showroom located on Pedder Road in Mumbai on Monday morning, May 5. After receiving the distress call, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), with local police, reached the spot and worked to douse the blaze. MFB initially declared it a Level-I fire at 7.06 am today, upgrading it to Level-II at 7.35 am due to the intensity of the blaze.

However, no injuries have been reported yet in the following incident. Authorities are currently assessing the damage. The blaze was confined to electrical wires and garments in the showroom. Thick black smoke engulfed the building, making it visibly difficult for firefighters. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha reached the Libbas showroom to review the rescue work and firefighting operations.

The fire department received a call at around 7.40 am after it sent fire tenders, including rescue agencies like ambulance and police, to the spot for rescue and dousing operations. Authorities are currently assessing the damage caused by the blaze.

Visuals From Spot

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a clothes showroom located on Pedder Road in Mumbai today. Firefighters on the job pic.twitter.com/zBwZzcQeUQ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

Earlier, a fire at Link Square Mall in the Bandra West area of Mumbai gutted hundreds of shops and eateries. The blaze was brought under control after 22 hours of continuous firefighting with the help of a fire robot. The blaze began around 4.10 am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in the basement of the mall, located on Linking Road, and was fully extinguished by 1.41 am on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

"A fire broke out here around 6:30–7:00 am today. There was a lot of smoke inside the shop. People staying on the floors above, who couldn't come down, were taken to the terrace. A total of 25 people were safely rescued, along with four animals two cats and two dogs. The fire is now completely under control, and the cooling process is underway. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation has been initiate,d," said Divisional Fire Officer E.B. Matle.