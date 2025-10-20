Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakali Nagar Chawl in Worli

A fire erupted at Mahakali Nagar chawl in the Worli area of central Mumbai on Sunday night, October 19. The blaze erupted at Mahakali Nagar on Narayan Hardikar Road at around 8.45 pm. “There is no report of any injury to anyone,” a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.

After receiving the information, four fire engines, along with water tankers, were rushed to the scene. The fire has been brought under control by firefighters within hour after reaching. Officials said the person who reported the incident attributed it to an electrical short circuit. The caller said the fire had affected seven to eight rooms on the single-storey structure.

The fire was successfully extinguished at around 10.35 am. However, no injuries have been reported, and residents were safely evacuated from the premises during the incident.