Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Sarova Society High-Rise in Kandivali

A fire broke out in a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali East area on Thursday morning, May 22. The blaze erupted due to electrical sparking at the Sarova complex, a high-rise building in Thakur Village. After receiving the complaint, Officials from the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

Mumbai Fire Department, police from Samta Nagar Police station, and Adani Electricity officials are at the scene working to douse the blaze in the residential society. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident until now.

A fire broke out in the Sarova Society high-rise building in Mumbai's Kandivali area. Firefighters and police are on site, working to control the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade

Once the blaze is fully extinguished, the exact cause of the fire will be investigated. More details are awaited.