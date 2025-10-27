Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Two-Story Bata Showroom in Crawford Market

A massive fire erupted at a two-story Bata showroom in Crawford Market of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday, October 26. The situation was controlled with the help of multiple fire engines and water tankers. Reportedly, all the stock of footwear, electrical cables, and wiring has been destroyed due to the blaze. DFO Santosh Sawant said that the situation is now under control and an investigation has been launched to identify the cause of the incident.

"The fire broke out in a two-story Bata showroom... The entire stock of footwear, electrical cables and wiring, and the false ceiling have all burned down. We have now brought the fire under control... No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation... Around six fire engines... and eight water tankers are present here," he stated.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a shoe showroom in Crawford Market of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Multiple fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to control the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/HMJ8M63yIM — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Pawansur Colony under the Bhaodapur police station area of Gwalior. The situation was controlled by the fire department, and there were no casualties. Additional Superintendent of Police, Anu Beniwal, says, "We had received information about a fire breaking out in a warehouse. The fire has been brought under control... The police force and the SDRF team are present at the incident site. More than 5 fire tenders are at the spot... There is no report of any casualties..."

The warehouse, located in a residential area, stores plastic scrap. As per the reports, a firecracker sparked the fire at the warehouse, and the scrap present there intensified the blaze. More than a dozen fire tenders helped control the situation.

The municipal corporation team, police, and SDRF teams arrived at the spot and broke down a wall with the help of a JCB excavator to control the fire. All the goods present at the warehouse were destroyed due to the intensity of the fire, and two nearby houses suffered damage. However, no casualties were reported.