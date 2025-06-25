Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Windsor Building in Santacruz East

A fire broke out at the Windsor Building in Mumbai's Santacruz East area on Wednesday morning, June 25. Upon receiving the information, emergency services, including Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, Adani Power staff, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff rushed to the spot.

The incident was reported at 6.04 am to the Mumbai fire department, declaring it a Level-1 fire at Windsor Building located on CST Road at 6.32 am. According to MFB, the blaze was confined to the RMC office located on the 7th floor of the basement-plus-ground-plus-eight-storey building

The fire is confined to electric wiring, installations, furniture, server panels, panel batteries, office records, and other materials, covering an area of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 square feet. Firefighters are at the scene, and a dousing operation is underway. Smoke covered the 7th floor, making the rescue team's task difficult. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.