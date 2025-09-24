Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Jarimari Road Slum in Kurla; 4 Fire Engines at Spot

A massive fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, September 24. The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm in the shanties at Sevak Nagar located on Jarimari Road in Kurla West, following which at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, a civic official told the news agency PTI.

The fire was confined to five to seven shanties and the firefighting operation was on, he said, adding that no injuries were reported so far. The reason for the blaze will be investigated after cooling operations.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Seven Injured in Blaze at Akurli Chawl Shop in Kandivali East.

As per the information, the blaze engulfed five to seven shanties in the area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department declared it a Level-I fire at 12.25 pm. The emergency and rescue teams, including fire brigade units, local police, ambulance and Adani Electricity personnel. More details awaited.

Earlier in the day, seven people in Kandivali East received burn injuries due to a gas cylinder leak in a two-storey house in a chawl. Out of seven, three suffered nearly 90% burn injuries. The incident occurred at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, beside the Akurli area at around 9.05 am on Wednesday.

The injured people were admitted to the BDBA Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, where they were identified as Raksha Joshi (47), Durga Gupta (30), both with 85 to 90 per cent burns, and Poonam (28), with 90 per cent burn injuries. The other injured persons, admitted to the ESIC Hospital, have been identified as Nitu Gupta (31), with 80 per cent burns, Janaki Gupta (39) and Shivani Gandhi (51), both with 70 per cent burns, and Manaram Kumacat (55), with 40 per cent burns.