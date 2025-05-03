Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out on Second Floor of Building in Malvani (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 3, 2025): A fire broke out in a room on the second floor of a building in the Malvani area on Saturday, according to IANS. Firefighters arrived at the scene with five vehicles and quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries have been reported so far. A video shared by news agency shows flames rising from the building.

Visuals from the fire Site

Earlier in the day, a major fire erupted at the Jaferbhoy Industrial Estate in the Marol area of suburban Andheri East. The fire started around 10 p.m. in Shop No. 205, located on the second floor of the three-story building. Initial reports indicate that the blaze was confined to the industrial unit.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) initially declared the fire a Level-I incident at 10:06 p.m., but it was later upgraded to a Level-II fire at 10:46 p.m. as the flames spread. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control and extinguish it by around 2 a.m. There were no reports of injuries in either fire.