Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out on Third Floor of Aamdar Niwas Building in Nariman Point

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Aamdar Niwas building located in Mumbai's Nariman Point area on Thursday morning, February 7. According to the initial report, a blaze erupted in a room on the third floor of the building. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

After receiving the information from society, firefighters from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police rushed to the spot, and the raging blaze was brought under control in time. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. More details are awaited.