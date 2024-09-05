Mumbai Fire Brigade Upgrades High-Rise Fire Safety with Cutting-Edge Water Pump Vehicles

With the rising number of high-rises in Mumbai, the Fire Brigade Department is preparing to acquire five special-purpose vehicles, each equipped with water pumps capable of reaching up to 80 storeys. The city will receive these enhanced fire safety vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 17.51 crore.

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has only one such vehicle, procured in 2022. According to MFB officials, in high-rise fire incidents, connecting multiple pumps in sequence to deliver water is both time-consuming and physically challenging, with each pump weighing up to 125 kg. “This challenge is further intensified when dealing with fires at heights of 150 meters or more,” said an official. He added that the civic chief has approved the purchase of five additional vehicles.

The vehicle acquired two years ago has proven highly effective in combating such blazes. Its pumps can supply water continuously up to 240 meters, and its arms can extend horizontally up to 55 meters, making it ideal for fires in congested areas with narrow streets or where access is obstructed by other structures. Additionally, the vehicle has a water tank capacity of over 10,000 liters.

The official stated, "While high-rises are expected to have their firefighting systems, these systems can sometimes fail. In such cases, the fire brigade must have high-pressure pumps. This special vehicle is versatile enough to be used in various scenarios, including fires in slum areas."