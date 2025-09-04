Mumbai: Fire Erupts at Crackers Shop in Malad, No Injuries Reported So Far (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Minor fire broke out at Crackers Shop in Malad (west) behind the Malad police station. According to information given by officials this accident occurred on September 4 2025 , Thursday around 7:04 pm. Prompt response from officials brought blaze under control.

Blaze was a level 1 fire means minor fire, it was confined to the shop and fortunately didn't spread further. civic officials said, cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

As of now no injures are reported.

A blaze erupted in a fire cracker shop in a chawl near Undrai Marg, behind Malad Police Station in Malad (West), on Thursday evening. The blaze, confined to the shop, & was declared a Level-I at 7:27 pm. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/Bs3ljC2Xhl — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 4, 2025

