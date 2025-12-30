Mumbai Fire: Four Gas Cylinders Explode in Sewri Chawl, Several Houses Gutted; Rescue Operation Underway

A major fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in a chawl between Sewri–Wadala, Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon, December 30. According to the information, the incident took place at Gurukripa Chawl on Retibandar Road in Sewri.

Reports suggest the incident occurred at around 3.15 pm due to a short circuit that led to a fire in one of the houses inside the chawl. The fire spread rapidly, leading to the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder. Subsequently, three more cylinders in neighbouring houses exploded, intensifying the blaze. The powerful explosions shook the entire locality.

According to the information, five to six houses in the chawl and were completely gutted in the blaze. However, no loss of life has been reported so far. After receiving information about the incident, multiple fire engines, along with local police, rushed to the spot.

Teams from the fire brigade, Sewri police, municipal ward staff and BEST personnel were deployed for relief and rescue operations. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply in the area was disconnected. The firefighting operation is underway on a war footing. Police and fire officials have cordoned off the area as a safety measure.