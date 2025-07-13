Mumbai Fire: Level-1 Blaze Breaks Out at Royal Park Building, Controlled in Two Hours (Watch Video)

A fire incident was reported on Sunday morning at the N G Royal Park Building, located near Gandhi Market on R Deshmukh Marg in Kanjurmarg East, according to officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire was brought to their attention around 11:40 am and was found to be confined within the electric duct area of the high-rise. The affected section was between the 16th and 18th floors of the 20-storey residential building. The MFB declared the situation a Level-1 fire by 12:10 pm, indicating the lowest level of emergency on their scale.

In response to the emergency, a significant deployment of firefighting and rescue personnel arrived at the site. This included three fire engines, one fire tender, two jumbo water tankers, a breathing apparatus van, one high-rise firefighting vehicle (HRFFV), a turntable ladder (TTL), a quick response vehicle (QRV), and three ambulances provided by the 108 emergency response team. The fire brigade launched a coordinated operation to contain the flames and ensure the safety of residents, while building access and visibility posed operational challenges in the high-rise environment.

Fire in Kanjurmarg High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

By 12:22 pm, officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties had been reported. The fire was completely brought under control and extinguished by 1:24 pm. The flames had primarily affected electric installations, cabling, and debris within the building’s vertical electric ducting, extending from the first floor up to the 19th floor. Thanks to the quick response, the fire did not spread beyond the duct or to the residential areas. Cooling operations were carried out to eliminate any risk of re-ignition.

Multiple residents who had become stranded due to smoke and blocked passages were safely rescued. People stuck on the 4th, 13th, 14th, 16th, and 18th floors, along with those on the building’s terrace, were escorted to safety using the internal staircases. Firefighters assisted elderly and vulnerable individuals during the evacuation. As of the latest update, further details regarding the identities or exact number of people rescued are still awaited from officials. The cause of the fire is also under investigation, though no suspicious activity has been reported so far.